Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Sells 73,178 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $864.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $859.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $818.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $578.61 and a 1 year high of $893.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $868.00 target price (up from $830.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $22,640,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

