Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.18.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $103.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $1,386,055.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.