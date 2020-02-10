Chorus Aviation (CHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Chorus Aviation to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$351.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.00 million.

Shares of TSE:CHR traded down C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$7.87. 89,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$7.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total value of C$98,197.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$506,157.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHR. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.29.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

