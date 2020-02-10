Christopher D. Alderson Sells 56,998 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.58. The stock had a trading volume of 364,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.34. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 76,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 19,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,212,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

