Chronobank (TIME) Market Capitalization Tops $893,842.00

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $893,842.00 and $67,498.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chronobank has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Chronobank coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00012808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank’s launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

