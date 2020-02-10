Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,704 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 6.5% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 462,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

