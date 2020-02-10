CIBC Lowers Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$57.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOS. Cowen cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.18.

Canada Goose stock traded down C$1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$40.70. 659,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,293. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$39.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

