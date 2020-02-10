CIBC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of ACB opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2,154.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

