Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires Shares of 50,365 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM opened at $29.46 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

