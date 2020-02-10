Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys New Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,448 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $9,053,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 55.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,623 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 22.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

NASDAQ IART opened at $57.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,970,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

