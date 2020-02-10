Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Progressive by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $83.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $67.21 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Progressive’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

