Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,565 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 979,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,980,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 74,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.97 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.