Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stock Position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New owned about 0.09% of RMR Group worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RMR Group alerts:

RMR stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMR. B. Riley reduced their target price on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.