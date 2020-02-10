Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,871,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 120,838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

EW stock opened at $232.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $165.69 and a 1 year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,591 shares of company stock valued at $31,228,368. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

