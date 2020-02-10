Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

SHO stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.43%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 201.71%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.