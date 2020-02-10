Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.32 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $167.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

