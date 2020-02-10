Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $15.44 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $212.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.77 and a 200 day moving average of $195.60. The firm has a market cap of $605.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

