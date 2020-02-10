Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,303,891.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,498,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,204,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,156 shares of company stock worth $10,687,343. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $49.73 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

