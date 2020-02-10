Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,588 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $736,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 40,267 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

EXC stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

