Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $4,038,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 133,239 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 81.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 187,398 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $24.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

