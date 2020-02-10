Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,550 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 236,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

AEP stock opened at $101.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.