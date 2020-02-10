Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,678 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Baxter International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Baxter International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $91.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.22. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

