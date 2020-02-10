Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,732 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $229.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.71. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $156.90 and a 52 week high of $230.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.65.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

