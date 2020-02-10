Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 561 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

ADSK opened at $207.01 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 313.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.94 and its 200 day moving average is $164.63.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

