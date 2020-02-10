Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 292,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 162,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $16.70 on Monday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

