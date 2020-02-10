Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,983 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Citigroup worth $307,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,329,000 after buying an additional 89,738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,421,000 after buying an additional 61,066 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,254,000 after buying an additional 56,578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,849,000 after buying an additional 1,368,033 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after buying an additional 996,843 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Shares of C traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,341,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,508,077. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.53.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

