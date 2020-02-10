City Pub Group’s (CPC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

City Pub Group (LON:CPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on City Pub Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

LON CPC opened at GBX 187.60 ($2.47) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 202.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62. City Pub Group has a 52 week low of GBX 166.50 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($3.16). The company has a market capitalization of $113.43 million and a P/E ratio of 72.15.

In other news, insider Alexander Derrick sold 15,000 shares of City Pub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total value of £28,500 ($37,490.13).

About City Pub Group

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

