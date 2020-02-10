Civitas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $259.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $119,029.00 and approximately $259.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00339365 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00025758 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00038049 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000605 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,421,361 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

