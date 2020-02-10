Clams Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Clams has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Clams has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clams coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00005599 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00019627 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015444 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025570 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008295 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,611,521 coins and its circulating supply is 3,985,043 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org.

Clams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitsane, Poloniex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

