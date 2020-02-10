Clearstar (LON:CLSU) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Clearstar (LON:CLSU)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON CLSU opened at GBX 53.95 ($0.71) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79. Clearstar has a twelve month low of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.26.

Clearstar Company Profile

ClearStar, Inc provides technology and services to the background check industry, supporting background screening companies, employers, and employees with their recruitment and employment application decisions and human capital management primarily in the United States. It provides employment intelligence to its clients through a suite of IT applications for day-to-day use in their business.

