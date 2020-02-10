Clipper Coin (CCC) Hits Market Cap of $12.34 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $12.34 million and $7.83 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One Clipper Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00047239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $562.14 or 0.05706501 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00055756 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00025726 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00128513 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003754 BTC.

About Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

