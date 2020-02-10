CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00006439 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and Binance. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $47,946.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004738 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001262 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038671 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,401,232 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bitbns, Bittrex, Mercatox, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Binance, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

