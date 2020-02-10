Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.96.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

NYSE:NET traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.62. 28,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,378. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $22.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,280,000 after buying an additional 2,035,708 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 150,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 91,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

