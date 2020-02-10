Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of CNA stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 502,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. Cna Financial has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 2,023 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $89,335.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

