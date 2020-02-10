CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $9.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.38. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 304,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,671,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after buying an additional 150,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

