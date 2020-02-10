CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CNHI opened at $9.36 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 198.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

