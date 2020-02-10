Coats Group (LON:COA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Coats Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 80.80 ($1.06).

COA opened at GBX 71.95 ($0.95) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.56. Coats Group has a 12-month low of GBX 65.30 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22.

In other Coats Group news, insider Nicholas Bull bought 100,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,711.92).

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

