Coherent’s (COHR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $178.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coherent from to in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $150.74 on Monday. Coherent has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 152.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coherent by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Coherent by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 8,432.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

