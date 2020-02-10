CoinPoker Price Down 7.5% This Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $36,721.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.74 or 0.03591341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00256314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00136861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002658 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 295,068,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,969,640 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.