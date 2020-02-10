Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) SVP John J. Huston Sells 35,213 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $2,686,751.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CL traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $77.35. 4,418,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,733. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

