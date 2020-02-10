Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

COLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,842 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 28,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $25.45 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $680.60 million, a PE ratio of -74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

