Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

COLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,842 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 28,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $25.45 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $680.60 million, a PE ratio of -74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

