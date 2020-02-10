Color Platform (CLR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.33 million and $4,472.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,838.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.50 or 0.04584099 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00750162 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018502 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000428 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

