Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,115,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,776,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

