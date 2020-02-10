Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Comerica worth $16,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Comerica by 516.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

NYSE:CMA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.28. The company had a trading volume of 37,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,955. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.