Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,466.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,604 shares of company stock worth $4,671,131 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

