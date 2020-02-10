Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares makes up approximately 2.0% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Commerce Bancshares worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $65,812.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,131 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.42. 203,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,985. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

