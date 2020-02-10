Community Bank N.A. Acquires 12,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 157.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in CSX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $77.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen cut their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

