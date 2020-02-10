Community Bank N.A. Acquires 1,725 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 475,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 81,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,416,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $179,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 49,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $71.56 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

