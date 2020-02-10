Community Bank N.A. Acquires 3,780 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in PPL by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

