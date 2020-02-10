Community Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after buying an additional 224,308 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,907,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 934,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,952,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $133.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.76.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

